Canada gains 21,100 jobs in September, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%

10/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
Help wanted in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 21,100 jobs in September, in line with forecasts, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.2% from 5.4%, slightly ahead of predictions, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The small employment gain in September ended a three month streak of job losses, though much of the increase was in part-time work. The drop in Canada's unemployment rate came as fewer people searched for work, Statscan said.

Canada's labor force shrank by a net 20,300 in August, while the participation rate edged down to 64.7% from 64.8%.

Wage growth for permanent employees eased to 5.2% from 5.6% in August, but was above 5.0% for the fourth consecutive month.

Statistics Canada also provided new data on Canadians aged 55-64 who were not in the labor force, with 57.5% - or roughly one million - saying they were retired. There were 3.4 million Canadians aged 55-64 active in the labor force in September.

Canada is grappling with a mass exodus of its most highly skilled workers, as more people than ever are retiring.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3735 to the greenback, or 72.81 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, additional reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Julie Gordon


© Reuters 2022
