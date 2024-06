OTTAWA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is very focused on a possible strike by border agents and thinks the best deals are reached at the table, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told a televised press conference on Friday.

Thousands of Canadian border guards at airports and land crossings with the U.S. will be able to walk off the job later on Friday if negotiations with their employer fail. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)