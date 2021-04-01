Log in
Canada govt's bid to create national securities regulator stalls

04/01/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
OTTAWA, April 1 (Reuters) - A decades-old bid by successive Canadian governments to create a national securities regulator officially stalled on Thursday, leaving the country reliant on a fragmented system long derided as inefficient and cumbersome.

Canada is the only developed nation without an overarching regulatory body to oversees capital markets. Instead, a patchwork system of regulators in the 10 provinces and three northern territories requires companies to file documents in each jurisdiction separately.

In 2016, the Liberal government decided to create a regulatory system that provinces and territories could join voluntarily.

But on Thursday, the organization charged with building that system paused operations, citing the need for provinces to reform their securities legislation.

"We are disappointed," said Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokeswoman for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Ottawa remained committed to establishing a national securities regulator, she added.

Some provinces stress that constitutionally, securities regulation falls under their jurisdiction. In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled that Ottawa could not unilaterally impose a new system on the provinces.

Quebec and Alberta, two powerful provinces, made clear they had no interest in Ottawa's proposal for a voluntary regulatory system. Manitoba and two of the three territories also refused to sign on. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
