Canada govt's bid to create national securities regulator stalls

OTTAWA, April 1 (Reuters) - A decades-old bid by successive
Canadian governments to create a national securities regulator
officially stalled on Thursday, leaving the country reliant on a
fragmented system long derided as inefficient and cumbersome.
Canada is the only developed nation without an overarching
regulatory body to oversees capital markets. Instead, a
patchwork system of regulators in the 10 provinces and three
northern territories requires companies to file documents in
each jurisdiction separately.
In 2016, the Liberal government decided to create a
regulatory system that provinces and territories could join
voluntarily.
But on Thursday, the organization charged with building that
system paused operations, citing the need for provinces to
reform their securities legislation.
"We are disappointed," said Katherine Cuplinskas, a
spokeswoman for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Ottawa
remained committed to establishing a national securities
regulator, she added.
Some provinces stress that constitutionally, securities
regulation falls under their jurisdiction. In 2011, the Supreme
Court ruled that Ottawa could not unilaterally impose a new
system on the provinces.
Quebec and Alberta, two powerful provinces, made clear they
had no interest in Ottawa's proposal for a voluntary regulatory
system. Manitoba and two of the three territories also refused
to sign on.
