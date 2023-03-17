OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian home prices fell 0.3% in February from January, as prices dropped in seven of the 11 major markets, Teranet-National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Friday.

The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, showed that the monthly decline - led by price drops in Toronto and Calgary - was smaller than the 1.1% decrease recorded in January over December.

The prices - which are not seasonally adjusted - rose in four cities including Vancouver and Victoria, both in the western province of British Columbia.

Home prices fell by 4.7% in February compared to February 2022, marking the second consecutive year-over-year decline, National Bank of Canada economist Daren King said in a statement.

The Teranet index tracks closings, so it typically lags realtor sales data by three to five months.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by David Ljunggren and Sandra Maler)