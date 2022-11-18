Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada home price index slides again in October -Teranet

11/18/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A residential housing neighborhood is seen in West Vancouver

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian home prices dropped in October from the previous month, though less sharply than in September, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow, Teranet-National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Friday.

The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, dropped 0.8% on the month, led by sharp declines in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Hamilton, Ontario.

The major market index is now 7.7% below the May peak, with Hamilton down 15.9% and Halifax down 14%. Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, by contrast, both hit fresh highs in October.

Prices are still higher than a year ago, up 4.9% from October 2021, but gains continued to slow. The Teranet index tracks closings, so it typically lags realtor sales data by three to five months.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:38aCanada October producer prices up 2.4% on petroleum products
RE
08:38aAre we still Conservatives? UK's governing party questions fiscal programme
RE
08:37aSOFTS-Arabica coffee rebounds; sugar, NY cocoa also up
RE
08:36aFed's Collins says more rate rises lie ahead for central bank
RE
08:34aCanada home price index slides again in October -Teranet
RE
08:33aProvention Bio diabetes drug to cost $13,850 a vial
RE
08:30aCanada home price index down 0.8% in october from september -ter…
RE
08:28aChina summons online truck portal, citing operating irregularities
RE
08:23aNetherlands to summon Russian ambassador over response to MH17 verdict -ANP News
RE
08:19aGermany's Scholz welcomes lump sum in IG Metall pay deal - spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
4Zurich Insurance to begin share buyback program on Nov. 21
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS