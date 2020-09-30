Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada housing market rally to cool off next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 12:00am EDT

Canadian home prices, which rallied more sharply than expected this year, are set to rise by less than consumer inflation next year as higher unemployment and lower immigration levels cool down the market, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The resource-rich economy went into its deepest recession on record this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered businesses and halted trade. Over 150,000 people have been infected in Canada.

But the economy has recovered significantly over the past month, cushioned by the Bank of Canada's cumulative 150 basis points of interest rate cuts and massive fiscal spending by the government, with expectations for a faster economic recovery than most of its trading partners.

Housing starts hit a 13-year high in July and home prices rose at their fastest pace in over three years, suggesting a solid rebound, recent data showed.

The Sept. 15-25 poll of 14 property market analysts and economists showed house prices would rise 6.0% on average this year nationally, the highest prediction since polling began for this period in November 2018. Three months ago, they were expected to rise only 1.5% in 2020.

"Housing has been quite resilient so far, most likely reflecting a backlog of projects on hold from the spring lockdown, pent-up demand from higher income households that were less affected by the pandemic and ultra-low interest rates," said Tony Stillo, director of Canada economics at Oxford Economics.

"While new federal income support programs should lessen downside risks, several government emergency support programmes are set to expire this fall and we expect a modest retreat in housing activity and lower prices later this year and through mid-2021, especially in urban condo markets."

For next year, house prices were expected to rise 1.0%, compared with a 1.2% fall predicted in the June poll. But in a worst-case scenario, Canadian house prices were predicted to rise only 2.0% in 2020 and fall 10.0% next year.

"The housing market will face its toughest challenge in 2021 as the combo of disposable income, low mortgage rates and deferrals, that helped boost the market in 2020, reverse course and work against prices," said Brendan LaCerda, senior economist at Moody's Analytics.

In Toronto, house prices were expected to rise 9.0% this year and 2.0% next year, compared to 3.0% and -3.1%, respectively, predicted in the previous survey.

For Vancouver, house prices were forecast to rise 3.3% this year and 2.0% in 2021, compared to a 1.8% and 2.9% fall predicted in June.

Still, eight of 13 economists with a view said the risks to their outlook were skewed more to the downside, citing high unemployment and lower immigration as the biggest hurdles to the Canadian housing market over the coming year.

"Unemployment rate will remain high throughout 2021. A supplemental risk is a worldwide second wave in the pandemic which would stop international migration flows which in Canada are vital to sustain housing demand," said Marc Pinsonneault, senior economist at National Bank of Canada.

(Reporting and polling by Mumal Rathore; Editing by Ross Finley and Bernadette Baum)

By Mumal Rathore

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 1.94% 7790 End-of-day quote.17.48%
FORTRESS BIOTECH, INC. -1.02% 3.9 Delayed Quote.51.75%
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.38% 26.17 Delayed Quote.-25.70%
NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.48% 2.11 Delayed Quote.-17.25%
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG -1.48% 850.6 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.75% 1.32 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
SENIOR PLC 3.32% 45.4 Delayed Quote.-73.74%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.51% 6437 End-of-day quote.35.34%
STARTS CORPORATION INC. -2.95% 2303 End-of-day quote.-17.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aANALYSTS' VIEW : Investors react to first Trump-Biden election debate
RE
12:27aLarge Norway oilfield to shut as workers go on strike
RE
12:21aS&p 500 futures extend losses, fall 0.85% in asia
RE
12:19aOil extends losses as rising COVID-19 cases fuel demand concerns
RE
12:18aChina data lifts Asian stocks but caution returns after chaotic debate
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Drilling Update     30 September 2020
PU
12:11aChina data lifts Asian stocks but caution returns after chaotic debate
RE
12:01aNorway oil strike could cut output by some 470,000 barrels of oil per day, the norwegian oil and gas association says
RE
12:01aDavid Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 bln a year to protect nature
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Canada lawyers asks judge to keep Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case 'on the straig..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, impr..
5FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. : FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group