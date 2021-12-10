Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canada imposes additional sanctions on entities affiliated with Myanmar military regime

12/10/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 10, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced additional sanctions against 4 entities under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations in response to the Myanmar military's ongoing repression of the people of Myanmar and the escalating violence, eroding human rights situation and worsening humanitarian crisis in the country, as well as the regime's refusal to take concrete action to restore democracy.

Taken in coordination with the United Kingdom and the United States, the additional measures target military entities responsible for supporting Myanmar's armed forces, including by securing arms and military equipment and providing technical assistance. These sanctions also reinforce the international community's call to suspend all operational support for Myanmar's military and to cease the transfer of arms, materiel, dual-use equipment and technical assistance to Myanmar's military and its representatives.

This announcement comes on a symbolic day, International Human Rights Day, which recognizes worldwide the principle of the inalienable rights to equality, justice and freedom for all. International Human Rights Day also shines a light on the continued oppression of the people of Myanmar and the denial of their civil liberties and democratic and human rights and freedoms.

The imposition of additional sanctions is consistent with Canada's commitment to increase pressure on the military regime to initiate an inclusive political dialogue, end the crisis and restore democratic and civilian governance. The sanctions also highlight the urgent need for the military to implement the Five‑Point Consensus established by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

On this important day, Canada welcomes the coordinated actions of its like-minded partners, the United Kingdom and the United States, in expressing shared concerns, advancing shared values and taking concerted steps to address the situation in Myanmar.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : NuORDER by Lightspeed Announces New Partnership with The Bay, and Success with Bloomingdale's and Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Buyer Experience
PU
11:32aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : FY 2021 Annual Report 6 MB
PU
11:32aDASSAULT AVIATION : Comic Book. “Patrouilles aériennes acrobatiques – Intégrale”
PU
11:32aJUSTIFY CAPITAL : Other material contracts - English
PU
11:32aINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), ON24, Inc. (ONTF), and Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
11:32aEuropean Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Journal Publishes New Plasma Volume Heart Failure Study Data from FAST BioMedical
BU
11:32aINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), ON24, Inc. (ONTF), and Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 10.12.2021
AQ
11:31aALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ : Acquisition of own shares 10.12.2021
AQ
11:31aTERVEYSTALO PLC : Share repurchase 10.12.2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
3Daimler Truck Starts Trading at EUR28.00 a Share
4Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for $16 bln Nuance deal, sources ..
5SPAC, stop right there!

HOT NEWS