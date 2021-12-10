Canada imposes additional sanctions on entities affiliated with Myanmar military regime

December 10, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced additional sanctions against 4 entities under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations in response to the Myanmar military's ongoing repression of the people of Myanmar and the escalating violence, eroding human rights situation and worsening humanitarian crisis in the country, as well as the regime's refusal to take concrete action to restore democracy.

Taken in coordination with the United Kingdom and the United States, the additional measures target military entities responsible for supporting Myanmar's armed forces, including by securing arms and military equipment and providing technical assistance. These sanctions also reinforce the international community's call to suspend all operational support for Myanmar's military and to cease the transfer of arms, materiel, dual-use equipment and technical assistance to Myanmar's military and its representatives.

This announcement comes on a symbolic day, International Human Rights Day, which recognizes worldwide the principle of the inalienable rights to equality, justice and freedom for all. International Human Rights Day also shines a light on the continued oppression of the people of Myanmar and the denial of their civil liberties and democratic and human rights and freedoms.

The imposition of additional sanctions is consistent with Canada's commitment to increase pressure on the military regime to initiate an inclusive political dialogue, end the crisis and restore democratic and civilian governance. The sanctions also highlight the urgent need for the military to implement the Five‑Point Consensus established by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

On this important day, Canada welcomes the coordinated actions of its like-minded partners, the United Kingdom and the United States, in expressing shared concerns, advancing shared values and taking concerted steps to address the situation in Myanmar.