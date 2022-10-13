Advanced search
News
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights

10/13/2022 | 10:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Washington

(Reuters) - Canada imposed new sanctions on Iran on Thursday in response to the government's human rights abuses and destabilizing actions, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The new sanctions list includes three entities and 17 people including longtime Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, the ministry said.

"The actions of the Iranian regime speak for themselves - the world has watched for years as ithas pursued its agenda of violence, fear and propaganda," said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

"Canada will continue to defend human rights and we will continue to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people, including women and youth, who are courageously demanding a future where their human rights will be fully respected."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Caitlin Webber)


© Reuters 2022
