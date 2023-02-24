Advanced search
Canada imposes new Russia sanctions, pledges battle tanks to Ukraine

02/24/2023 | 03:36pm EST
A Leopard 2A4 tank donated to Ukraine is loaded onto a Royal Canadian Armed Forces jet in Halifax

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is imposing new Russia-related sanctions and sending four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

The new sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials, Trudeau told reporters in Toronto.

Canada will also provide an armored recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition to help Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

"Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression," Trudeau said. "He underestimated Ukrainians, and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world ... but today, we are stronger and more unified than ever."

Ottawa is also prohibiting the export to Russia of "certain chemical elements for use in electronics" and banning the import, purchase, or acquisition of Russian arms and other weapons.

Canada joined other G7 members who unveiled similar measures.

Washington announced a new $2 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, and a raft of additional sanctions and tariffs hitting Russia's mining and metals industries, as well as companies from third countries accused of supplying Moscow with restricted goods.

Russia's ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said the sanctions by Canada and the West were "meaningless," TASS news agency reported.

"Our citizens who are on the list look at such measures with a smile," Stepanov was quoted as saying. "This is a sign of the helplessness of the anti-Russian camp, which hates Russia, but understands that we cannot be defeated."

Earlier on Friday, Canada announced more than C$32 million ($23.5 million) in support, including funds for demining efforts and to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

($1 = 1.3612 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
