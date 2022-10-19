Advanced search
Canada imposes new sanctions over human rights violations in Iran

10/19/2022 | 03:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People protest in solidarity with Iranian women, in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada imposed sanctions on six individuals and four entities on Wednesday that it said were among the worst offenders that have participated in or enabled "gross human rights violations" in Iran.

"Canada will continue to support them by using all tools at our disposal to respond to the Iranian regime's violations of human rights and its threats to regional peace and security," Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

The sanctions list includes Mohammad Karami of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, a hardline watchdog body called the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts, which responsible for selecting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)


© Reuters 2022
