(Reuters) - A Canadian banking regulator on Tuesday published final guidelines to support the country's financial institutions in mitigating the risks of climate change as they prepare for mandatory disclosures starting in 2024.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) issued the framework, which will apply to domestic banks and internationally active insurance groups headquartered in Canada, effective the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

For other federally regulated financial institutions, the rules will become effective at the end of the fiscal year 2025.

The framework was first drafted in 2022 and calls for disclosure on governance, strategy and risk management, and metrics relating to financial institutions' greenhouse-gas emissions.

OSFI said it received over 4,300 submissions from a wide range of respondents, including federally regulated financial institutions.

Institutions under its ambit will need to be prepared to maintain operations during climate-related disasters by formulating risk-measurement methodologies to identify and address any vulnerabilities in their business models, operations and balance sheets, the guidelines say.

Canada, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)