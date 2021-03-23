Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

03/23/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday.

Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, which alleges that she misled HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

She has said she is innocent and has been held on house arrest in Vancouver since then, where she has been fighting the extradition for two years.

Meng's legal team wanted to include an affidavit from a Huawei accountant as evidence, which they argued would shed light on the company's financial practices and help prove Meng's innocence as she fights extradition from Canada on charges of bank fraud in the United States.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court rejected the affidavit, the third such request made by Meng's legal team, stating that the evidence "is not relevant" to the extradition hearing.

Much of the team's other requests were similarly rejected.

Meng is currently in court for hearings this week. Her case is set to wrap up in May.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.15% 424.35 Delayed Quote.12.18%
SUPREME PLC 0.00% 187.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24pU.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL CONFIDENT IN DECISION TO AWARD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR NEXT-GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE TO OSHKOSH -REUTERS Interview
RE
03:18pVenezuela grants house arrest to oil worker detained after criticizing Maduro
RE
03:13pU.S. senators push solar lobby to detail firms' links to forced labor in China
RE
03:06pCANADA TO PRESENT ITS FIRST BUDGET IN TWO YEARS ON APRIL 19 : finance minister
RE
03:01pCanada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition
RE
02:54pS&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble
RE
02:45pFed's Powell tells lawmakers inflation risk remains low
RE
02:40pGAZPROM  : Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2
RE
02:32pCatalent says J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility received FDA authorization
RE
02:31pOil plunges more than 6% on concerns over Europe curbs, rollouts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Markets need a breather
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
4Equities, oil prices dip on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
5PFIZER, INC. : PFIZER : Goes It Alone to Expand Vaccine Business Beyond Covid-19 Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ