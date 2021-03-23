Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in extradition case

03/23/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canadian judge rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's request to add evidence in her extradition case, as a federal prosecutor argued on Tuesday that Meng's legal team had presented a story of her arrest that did not fit the facts.

Meng's lawyers wanted to include an affidavit from a Huawei accountant as evidence, which they said would shed light on the company's financial practices and help prove Meng's innocence as she fights extradition from Canada on charges of bank fraud in the United States.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court rejected the affidavit, the third such request made by Meng's legal team, stating the evidence "is not relevant" to the extradition hearing. Much of the team's other requests were similarly rejected.

Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant that alleges she misled HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Meng says she is innocent. She is being held under house arrest in Vancouver, where she has been fighting extradition for two years.

Prosecutor Robert Frater, representing the Canadian government, said the witnesses who testified at Meng's extradition hearings acknowledged errors candidly and were "anything but liars," as charged by Meng's legal team in court.

Frater said the defense laid out an "exciting" narrative, involving a covert criminal investigation, lying and a cross-border cover-up. He called it a stark contrast from the more "prosaic" one from the prosecution, which described public officials doing their jobs without a playbook on how to handle such a rare case.

Meng's legal team argued last week that misconduct by police and border officials during Meng's arrest and interrogation, including an alleged delay of her detainment by police, violated her rights and that her devices were seized without proper authority and her device passcodes improperly obtained.

Frater said the arrest was carried out in a reasonable amount of time that took into consideration the responsibilities of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). He said the agency had the authority to obtain her passcodes and that they were passed on to Canadian police by mistake.

The mistake did not violate Meng's rights because evidence showed police did not use them or pass them on to the FBI, he added.

Meng's arrest frayed diplomatic ties between Ottawa and Beijing. Shortly after she was detained, China arrested two Canadians on espionage charges. They both faced trial in the past week, although it is not known when their verdicts will be announced.

The prosecution is expected to resume arguments on Wednesday. Meng's case is set to wrap up in May.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

By Moira Warburton and Sarah Berman


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.15% 424.35 Delayed Quote.12.18%
SUPREME PLC 0.00% 187.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22pCanadian dollar hits a 12-day low pandemic curbs weigh on oil
RE
05:58pOil extends losses in post-settlement trade on oversupply worries
RE
05:57pIntel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance
RE
05:50pBOC'S GRAVELLE I'VIEW : The bank would require additional tools in order to pursue a mandate that addresses housing activity
RE
05:50pBOC'S GRAVELLE I'VIEW : Early q1 data gives the bank confidence there will be less chopiness in the economic recovery
RE
05:50pBOC'S GRAVELLE I'VIEW : The february jobs report reiforces the bank's belief that consumers and businesses have adapted better than expected to the lockdown
RE
05:50pBOC'S GRAVELLE I'VIEW : The bank may have enough analysis done to discuss housing in the april mpr but there will be more focus in the may fsr
RE
05:50pBOC'S GRAVELLE I'VIEW : The fed's new policy framework puts pressure on the boc to shift its own framework but it has a pretty flexible framework already
RE
05:50pBOC'S GRAVELLE I'VIEW : Financial system discussions with federal counterparties in recent months have focused more on housing
RE
05:50pBOC'S GRAVELLE I'VIEW : Anecdotal evidence indicates fear of missing out in the housing market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Markets need a breather
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
4ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : in talks to buy Discord messaging platform - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ