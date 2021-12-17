Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada keeps mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite hot housing market

12/17/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A realtor's sign stands outside a house for sale in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator left the benchmark for its mortgage stress test unchanged on Friday, despite growing concerns about a red-hot housing market that shows no sign of cooling.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the minimum qualifying rate (MQR) for uninsured mortgage borrowers will stay at 5.25%, keeping the benchmark the greater of this rate, or a range of rates submitted by lenders plus 200 basis points, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

The S&P/TSX banking index rose 0.3% on the Toronto Stock Exchange, compared with a 0.15% retreat in the broader benchmark.

Since June 1, when OSFI began enforcing the current minimum rate in response to rising vulnerabilities including rising home prices and household indebtedness, the national average sale price has increased 3.5%.

Canadian house prices are up nearly 20% from a year earlier, setting a record in November, exacerbating affordability concerns and stoking fears of a bubble.

Ben Gully, assistant superintendent of OSFI's regulation sector, acknowledged that rising household indebtedness resulting from surging home prices is a "significant vulnerability to lenders and the stability of Canada's financial system," and that the regulator continues to monitor risks.

But residential mortgage credit risk has only risen modestly and higher loan-to-income ratios have been supported by extremely low rates, OSFI officials said on a media call.

More than 90% of mortgage borrowers are stress-tested at the 5.25% rate, they said.

James Laird, co-founder of mortgage comparison website Ratehub.ca, supported the decision, saying the qualifying rate is still about 2.5 percentage points higher than the best home loan rates available.

"The only reason to push it higher would be if they're forecasting inflation will push rates significantly higher by the time mortgages are up for renewal in five years," which is not what the Bank of Canada is forecasting, he said.

Although more than half of new loans in recent months have been variable-rate mortgages susceptible to interest rate increases, about three-quarters of total outstanding mortgages in Canada are fixed.

"If and when posted rates rise, such that the formula creates an average higher than 5.25%, (the MQR) will rise naturally," Laird added.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by John Stonestreet, Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

By Nichola Saminather


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aGhislaine Maxwell's defense withdraws plans to call COVID-positive witness in sex abuse trial
RE
10:16aDollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end
RE
10:15aU.S. bond funds post biggest weekly outflow in 20 months - Lipper
RE
10:14aCanada keeps mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite hot housing market
RE
10:12aStocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
RE
10:08aCanada to oblige some returning travelers to take COVID-19 tests - TVA network
RE
10:07aECB policymakers warn against inflation complacency
RE
10:07aMore than 240 pro-migrant groups urge Biden to end Trump-era border policies
RE
10:02aCanadian dollar extends weekly decline as risk appetite recedes
RE
09:59aECB 'increasingly likely' to hit 2% inflation goal, Kazaks says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks slide
2Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
3The latest from London: Back to reality
4Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS