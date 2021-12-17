Canada keeps mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite hot housing market

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the minimum qualifying rate (MQR) for uninsured mortgage borrowers will stay at 5.25%, keeping the benchmark the greater of this rate, or a range of rates submitted by lenders plus 200 basis points, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

The S&P/TSX banking index rose 0.3% on the Toronto Stock Exchange, compared with a 0.15% retreat in the broader benchmark.

Since June 1, when OSFI began enforcing the current minimum rate in response to rising vulnerabilities including rising home prices and household indebtedness, the national average sale price has increased 3.5%.

Canadian house prices are up nearly 20% from a year earlier, setting a record in November, exacerbating affordability concerns and stoking fears of a bubble.

Ben Gully, assistant superintendent of OSFI's regulation sector, acknowledged that rising household indebtedness resulting from surging home prices is a "significant vulnerability to lenders and the stability of Canada's financial system," and that the regulator continues to monitor risks.

But residential mortgage credit risk has only risen modestly and higher loan-to-income ratios have been supported by extremely low rates, OSFI officials said on a media call.

More than 90% of mortgage borrowers are stress-tested at the 5.25% rate, they said.

James Laird, co-founder of mortgage comparison website Ratehub.ca, supported the decision, saying the qualifying rate is still about 2.5 percentage points higher than the best home loan rates available.

"The only reason to push it higher would be if they're forecasting inflation will push rates significantly higher by the time mortgages are up for renewal in five years," which is not what the Bank of Canada is forecasting, he said.

Although more than half of new loans in recent months have been variable-rate mortgages susceptible to interest rate increases, about three-quarters of total outstanding mortgages in Canada are fixed.

"If and when posted rates rise, such that the formula creates an average higher than 5.25%, (the MQR) will rise naturally," Laird added.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by John Stonestreet, Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

By Nichola Saminather