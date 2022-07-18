Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada launches consultations on oil and gas emissions cap

07/18/2022 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits children at a day camp in Gatineau Park

(Reuters) - Canada on Monday launched consultations on a plan to cap and cut greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, its largest and fastest-growing source of emissions, outlining two options to help achieve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's climate promises.

The Liberal government is aiming to cut emissions 40% to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030, and targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. To achieve this, policymakers need to enforce a sharp reduction in pollution from the oil and gas sector, responsible for 27% of Canada's emissions.

The government is considering either a cap-and-trade system that sets regulated limits on emissions from the sector, or modifying -- and potentially raising -- the carbon price for heavy industrial emitters to create price incentives to drive down emissions, according to the discussion paper released on Monday.

The carbon price in Canada is currently set at C$50 a tonne and set to ramp up to C$170 a tonne by 2030.

"Establishing a cap on oil and gas emissions is one of the key commitments of our government's Emissions Reduction Plan," Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement.

Trudeau first promised the cap during his 2021 election campaign, but details on the policy have been scarce so far.

The oil and gas sector, provinces and other stakeholders have until the end of September to comment on the discussion paper, and the government expects to outline the design of the emissions cap early next year.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the industry will need to drastically cut emissions to remain competitive as the world moves towards a lower-carbon future.

"The demand for oil and gas in a net-zero economy will be entirely focused on those jurisdictions which can produce oil and gas with increasingly lower and ultimately near-zero production emissions," Wilkinson said.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aNord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe
RE
11:39aGas crisis spurs Germany to mull extending life of nuclear plants
RE
11:32aCanada launches consultations on oil and gas emissions cap
RE
11:31aUK's Luton airport suspends flights due to runway defect
RE
11:28aUK Royal Air Force halts flights at Brize Norton base due to heatwave
RE
11:21aEma - started evaluating renewal of conditional marketing author…
RE
11:20aPutin visits Iran for first trip outside former U.S.S.R. since Ukraine war
RE
11:19aEma - started evaluating renewal of conditional marketing author…
RE
11:18aRussia seeking payments in dirhams for oil sales to some indian…
RE
11:18aPUTIN : West cannot isolate Russia and send it back in time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4Shares rally, euro on edge for ECB and gas test
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPM..

HOT NEWS