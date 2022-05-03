Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada leaders affirm right to choose after leak of draft U.S. ruling overturning abortion rights

05/03/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Anti-abortion protesters take part in the National March for Life in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister affirmed on Tuesday their support of women's right to choose after a leaked draft ruling suggests the United States Supreme Court is prepared to strike down a landmark decision legalizing abortion.

The Bloc Quebecois, a federal political party, also moved a motion in Canada's Parliament Tuesday to recognize a woman's "free choice in the matter of abortion."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was "both shocked and deeply troubled" by the leaked ruling and said her government has a "clear and determined commitment" to protect a woman's right to choose.

"We'll never back down from protecting and promoting women's rights in Canada and around the world," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet.

Canada's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in a historic 1988 ruling. Ostensibly, since then, abortion has been a medical procedure like any other. But barriers to access persist, especially for people living outside urban areas.

Canada's top court is unlikely to re-criminalize abortion any time soon but if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade that could embolden anti-abortion movements and galvanize abortion activists, Canadian observers and advocates both for and against abortion told Reuters.

The U.S. ruling, which is not due until June, will "definitely give juice to the anti-abortion forces," said Judy Rebick, who has been fighting for abortion access in Canada since doctor Henry Morgentaler defied the ban in the 1980s.

But Rebick said abortion opponents face more of an uphill battle in Canada, where activists built community support decades ago.

"You have a huge pro-choice majority which has mobilized time and time again."

Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for the anti-abortion Campaign Life Coalition, predicted a "pro-life blossoming" if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, with people looking to make changes south of the border a reality in Canada.

While Canadian abortion opponents wait for an anti-abortion political sea change, Fonseca said, his group may push for interim measures such as a de-listing of abortion from health services provinces cover.

Canada is unlikely to see a similar rollback of abortion access on a national level, said political scientist Emmett Macfarlane, as the top court is less polarized and partisan than the U.S. Supreme Court.

"What I'll be watching for is, who does this mobilize? Does this mobilize the anti-choice movement in Canada, and are the pro-choice majority complacent? Or does it raise the hackles of the pro-choice majority?"

Carolyn Egan's phone was ringing Tuesday morning with "outraged" people "wanting to do something," said the longtime abortion activist and organizer with Ontario Coalition for Abortion Clinics.

"It's really raising a clarion call here."

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Anna Mehler Paperny


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pKAISER ALUMINUM : April 2022 Business Update
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03:48pDollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.006% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.768% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pCanadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates
RE
03:37pUNDER PRESSURE : Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity
RE
03:33pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS