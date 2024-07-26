July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will likely stall the sale of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline until after the national election in 2025, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing officials familiar with internal discussions. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)
Stock Market News
Moderating inflation opens door for another ECB rate cut, says Spanish minister
RENAULT : Solid H1 results with price-mix offsetting the volume decline in a challenging environment
US indicts Andrew Left in $16 million stock market manipulation scheme
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Canada likely to delay Trans Mountain pipeline sale, Bloomberg News says