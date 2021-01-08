Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada loses 62,600 jobs in December, first decline since April

01/08/2021 | 08:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past a

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada lost more jobs than expected in December, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, as employment declined for the first time since April amid more restrictions aimed at curbing a harsh second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Canada lost 62,600 jobs, missing analyst expectations of a loss of 27,500 jobs, while the unemployment rate edged up to 8.6%, in line with expectations. Employment remains 3.3% below pre-pandemic levels.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at 1.2681 per U.S. dollar, or 78.86 U.S. cents, having initially weakening after the data.

Full-time employment was up by 36,500 jobs while part-time employment fell by 99,000 positions.

Jobs in the service sector, which has been hit hard by fresh restrictions on retail, food services and fitness facilities, fell by 74,000, while employment in the goods sector rose by 11,300.

Some 488,000 Canadians remained underemployed in December compared with before the pandemic, Statistics Canada said, with many not working any hours despite being employed.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.21% 0.98738 Delayed Quote.1.18%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.34% 1.72646 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.09% 81.768 Delayed Quote.0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.25% 0.69632 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.09% 0.92246 Delayed Quote.1.28%
RETAIL FOOD GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.08 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03aAcacia terminates merger agreement with Cisco
RE
09:03aU.S. Labor Nonfarm Payrolls Down 140K in December -- Update
DJ
09:01aTesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV
RE
08:55aWall Street set for record open as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report
RE
08:55aGraph Blockchain Establishes Special Committee to Review M&A Opportunities
NE
08:55aCanada Sheds 62,600 Jobs in December
DJ
08:54aCanada loses 62,600 jobs in December, first decline since April
RE
08:50aU.S. to introduce new fraud, abuse checks for small business pandemic aid program - sources
RE
08:48aGOVERNMENT OF ROMANIA : Press briefing by Prime Minister Florin Cîțu and Education Minister Sorin Cîmpeanu at the end of the Cabinet meeting
PU
08:48aU.S. Labor Nonfarm Payrolls Down 140K in December
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
4Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ