Canada loses 62,600 jobs in December, first decline since April

Canada lost 62,600 jobs, missing analyst expectations of a loss of 27,500 jobs, while the unemployment rate edged up to 8.6%, in line with expectations. Employment remains 3.3% below pre-pandemic levels.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at 1.2681 per U.S. dollar, or 78.86 U.S. cents, having initially weakening after the data.

Full-time employment was up by 36,500 jobs while part-time employment fell by 99,000 positions.

Jobs in the service sector, which has been hit hard by fresh restrictions on retail, food services and fitness facilities, fell by 74,000, while employment in the goods sector rose by 11,300.

Some 488,000 Canadians remained underemployed in December compared with before the pandemic, Statistics Canada said, with many not working any hours despite being employed.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)