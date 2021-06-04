Canada loses 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate rises to 8.2%

OTTAWA, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada lost more jobs than
expected in May as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave
of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada
data showed on Friday.
Some 68,000 jobs were lost in May, more than the average
analyst prediction for a loss of 20,000. The unemployment rate
climbed to 8.2%, in line with analyst expectations. Employment
is now 3% below pre-pandemic levels, Statscan said.
Full-time employment was down by 13,800 while part-time
employment fell by 54,200 positions. Employment in the goods
sector fell 41,600 on a decrease in construction and
manufacturing. Services sector employment fell by 21,800 jobs.
The Canadian dollar clawed back an earlier decline to
trade near 1.2109 to the greenback, or 82.58 U.S. cents, after
the jobs data.
