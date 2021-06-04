Log in
Canada loses 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate rises to 8.2%

06/04/2021 | 08:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wait in line for resume critique and career assessment sessions at 2014 Spring National Job Fair and Training Expo in Toronto

OTTAWA, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada lost more jobs than expected in May as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Some 68,000 jobs were lost in May, more than the average analyst prediction for a loss of 20,000. The unemployment rate climbed to 8.2%, in line with analyst expectations. Employment is now 3% below pre-pandemic levels, Statscan said.

Full-time employment was down by 13,800 while part-time employment fell by 54,200 positions. Employment in the goods sector fell 41,600 on a decrease in construction and manufacturing. Services sector employment fell by 21,800 jobs.

The Canadian dollar clawed back an earlier decline to trade near 1.2109 to the greenback, or 82.58 U.S. cents, after the jobs data. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
