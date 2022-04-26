Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada overestimating hydrogen's potential cut carbon emissions, report says

04/26/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A hydrogen refill station is seen at a Toyota display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada has overestimated how much using hydrogen could reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade, potentially jeopardizing Ottawa's ability to meet climate targets, a report from the Auditor General's office said on Tuesday.

Hydrogen is a low carbon fuel that policymakers hope will replace fossil fuels used in industry and heavy-duty vehicles.

Canada's Natural Resources ministry released a federal hydrogen strategy in December 2020 but used "unrealistic assumptions" to calculate that the clean fuel could cut 45 megatonnes of emissions by 2030, Jerry DeMarco, Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development, said in his report.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has promised to cut climate-warming emissions at least 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, which would amount to a 293-megatonne decline.

The Canadian government has called hydrogen a critical part of the solution to combating climate change and wants the country to become a large-scale exporter of the clean fuel.

DeMarco said Canada's hydrogen strategy assumed a low price for electricity, the adoption of aggressive and sometimes nonexistent policies, and an ambitious uptake of new technology.

"In our view, the assumptions in the federal hydrogen strategy are overly optimistic and compromise the credibility of the expected emission reductions," DeMarco said in a statement.

In contrast with the Natural Resources ministry, Canada's environment ministry estimated hydrogen technology would cut 15 megatonnes of emissions by 2030.

The audit said the federal government should standardize its approach to projecting emissions reductions, and improve the quality and transparency of its climate modelling.

The auditor general's office also released reports on other environmental policies on Tuesday.

Those reports included the findings that government support for workers impacted by the phase-out of coal power was inadequate, and that some groups within Canadian society were being disproportionately impacted by a federal price on carbon.

In a joint statement Canada's environment and natural resources ministries said the government would adopt a number of the Commissioner's recommendations, including standardizing calculations on how measures like adopting hydrogen reduce emissions, and ensuring the carbon price is fair and effective.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13pN.Korea's Kim vows to boost nuclear arsenal as parade shows ICBMs
RE
03:07pBlank-check firm Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital II scraps U.S. IPO
RE
03:06pFord juices production of Lightning F-150 electric truck to meet demand
RE
03:04pWhite House touts U.S.-Mexico border security plan amid Republican criticism
RE
03:02pNigeria conducts mass burial for victims of illegal refinery explosion
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.71% to Settle at $6.8500 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pGerman network regulator says monitoring gas delivery situation…
RE
02:57pTexas county facing federal lawsuit over banned books
RE
02:57pU.S. Rep. Cawthorn cited for gun at airport -local media
RE
02:52pBlinken to address U.S. national security strategy related to China in coming weeks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Wall Street tumbles; Alphabet and Microsoft drop ahead of reports
3Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
4Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS