Canada pension fund international head Carrier to leave in October

CPP Investments, which manages Canada's national pension fund and is governed independently from the federal government, said senior managing director Carrier, who it described as a "critical driver" of its global strategy, will leave on Oct. 22.

Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist Geoffrey Rubin will assume oversight for international operations on an interim basis, CPP, which manages C$519.6 billion ($411 billion) in assets, added in a statement.

"He was a critical driver of our international strategy - which continues to be a priority for the Fund - working across the enterprise to build a strong local presence and relationships," CPP President and CEO John Graham said.

Graham took over earlier this year from Mark Machin who resigned following a trip to the United Arab Emirates for vaccination against COVID-19, drawing criticism for flouting the Canadian government's travel advice.

($1 = 1.2652 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Maiya Keidan