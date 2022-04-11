Canada plans to double homebuilding in decade, but where are the workers?

OTTAWA, April 10 (Reuters) - Canada has an ambitious plan to
double the pace of homebuilding within a decade but the first
big challenge is finding enough skilled workers, as the country
grapples with the tightest labor market on record and with
construction already at a multi-year high.
Building more homes is a key peg of the C$9.5 billion ($7.5
billion) in housing spending outlined by Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau's Liberal government in their budget on Thursday.
The average selling price of a Canadian home has surged more
than 50% in the last two years, driven by record low interest
rates and tight supply. Construction has failed to keep pace
with immigration-driven population growth.
But the plan to build hundreds of thousands of new homes
runs counter the reality that home building is generally the
purview of municipal and provincial governments, leaving the
federal government little role beyond handing out money.
"It's very ambitious. I would say it's going to be equally
challenging to pull it off, simply because the construction
sector is already more or less operating at full capacity," said
Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Economics.
"And we are already building a record number of homes in
this country."
Canada has the lowest number of housing units per 1,000
residents of any Group of Seven nation, and that has been on the
decline due to population growth, Bank of Nova Scotia economists
said https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/economics/economics-publications/post.other-publications.housing.housing-note.housing-note--may-12-2021-.html
in a report last year.
There are nearly 300,000 units under construction across
Canada, compared with about 240,000 just two years ago,
government data https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/professionals/housing-markets-data-and-research/housing-data/data-tables/housing-market-data/housing-starts-completions-units-under-construction
shows.
Canada is building "a lot and not enough," said William
Strange, professor of economic analysis and policy at the
University of Toronto. "We've taken decades getting into this
situation and we're not going to get out of it in six months."
Canada has added more than 100,000 construction jobs in the
last four months alone, a historic run of increases for the
sector. Overall jobless rate fell to a record 5.3% in March.
"Just the sheer volume of work that exists within the
industry (creates) a lot of pressure on the various trades,"
said Jim Ritchie, chief operating officer of Tridel, which
develops condominiums in the Toronto area.
"So there's a lot of demand for that workforce."
Canada's immigration program could be a double-edged sword,
as it brings in more skilled workers to replace a fast-retiring
workforce, but also fuels housing demand. There is also a
mismatch between the workers Canada is currently targeting and
those it needs.
"Right now, our immigration policies are more geared towards
attracting white collar labor than blue collar labor," said Mike
Moffatt, senior director of policy and innovation at the Smart
Prosperity Institute.
Construction costs rose nearly 10% in 2021 and are set to
climb again, driven by higher labor and materials costs, adding
to the near-term challenges, said Ritchie of Tridel.
Municipal and provincial approval delays, which the federal
government hopes to address with a C$4 billion "Housing
Accelerator Fund," and the availability of land add to the
hurdles.
"There a whole bunch of levers that need to be pulled and
increasing labor supply... is one of them," said Justin
Sherwood, a spokesperson for the Building Industry and Land
Development Association in the Toronto area.
Still, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was
undeterred.
"We are going to do everything we say we're going to do," she
told reporters on Thursday when asked about the challenge of
meeting the plan.
"A growing population needs a growing housing supply."
($1 = 1.2588 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Nichola Saminathar in
Toronto
Editing by Nick Zieminski)