Canada pledges non-lethal support for Ukraine, extends training mission

01/26/2022 | 05:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, takes part in a news conference, in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday said it would send non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, and help the Eastern European country gather intelligence and counter cyber attacks as Russia builds up its military presence on its borders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said his government would extend and expand a training mission, called Operation Unifier, that it already has in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.21% 1.42326 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.42% 79.1318 Delayed Quote.4.99%
