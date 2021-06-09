Canada proposes to settle indigenous lawsuit after discovery of children's remains

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - Canada has reached a proposed
settlement with a group of indigenous survivors of the
now-defunct residential schools for the abuse they suffered, a
federal minister said on Wednesday, ending a 14-year fight for
justice.
The settlement comes as the government is scrambling to deal
with a national outcry after the remains of 215 indigenous
children were discovered at a former residential school in
Kamloops, British Columbia. The government has been under
pressure to stop legally opposing indigenous people's requests
for compensation and acknowledgement in court following the
discovery.
Under the latest agreement, the government will provide
C$10,000 ($8,259.00) to each survivor involved in the class
action lawsuit and create a C$50 million indigenous-led
nonprofit to support wellbeing and cultural learning.
The settlement does not include an explicit admission of
wrongdoing by the government. Crown-Indigenous Affairs Minister
Carolyn Bennett said the plaintiffs had hoped for an official
apology and "while this is not part of a settlement agreement,
we will be listening to their concerns, as we work together on
this request."
The estimated 12,000 to 20,000 survivors in the lawsuit
attended residential schools during the day and went home at
night. Because of this, they were not included in a previous
settlement for residential school survivors.
Between 1831 and 1996, Canada's residential school system
forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their
parents, bringing them to institutions with the stated purpose
of assimilation. They were malnourished, beaten and sexually
abused in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called
cultural genocide in its landmark 2015 report.
The proposal is open for comments from plaintiffs until
August 2021, and will be presented along with the comments to
the court in September for approval.
Bennett told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that
the government will continue to work with survivors and their
families and others to resolve remaining childhood claims.
"Together we will move forward on the path to
reconciliation," she said.
CANADA IS A "REPEAT OFFENDER"
Several plaintiffs spoke at the conference, describing the
pain the residential schools and the years-long lawsuit brought
them.
"This has been a really long process, 14 years, returning to
court, regurgitating trauma," Charlotte Gilbert, a
representative for the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit,
said.
A separate class action, still ongoing, deals with
residential schools' cultural damage and involves 105 indigenous
bands.
"No amount of compensation can change the legacy of
residential schools," Diena Jules, a survivor of the schools,
said. "Nothing can restore us to being whole."
The government remains embroiled in several ongoing lawsuits
involving indigenous people in Canada. A Canadian Human Rights
Tribunal case involving discrimination through the systemic
under-funding of child and family services against indigenous
children - resulting in a disproportionate number of indigenous
children in foster care - has a hearing next week.
The Canadian government has admitted its child and family
services funding system "was broken and needed immediate and
substantial reform." But in its most recent filings it argued
the tribunal was the wrong venue for this dispute and that
individual compensation was not appropriate in this instance.
"It's a really dangerous argument," said Cindy Blackstock, a
member of the Gitxsan nation and executive director of the First
Nations Child and Family Caring Society, which brought the legal
action.
Canada is "a repeat offender" when it comes to abrogating
the rights of indigenous children, she said. "It needs a heavy
hand for deterrence."
($1 = 1.2108 Canadian dollars)
