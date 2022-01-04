Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada reaches agreements to compensate indigenous children over discriminatory system

01/04/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation marked in Canada

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada announced on Tuesday in principle agreements totalling C$40 billion ($31.5 billion) to compensate First Nations children who were taken from the families and put into the welfare system, a major step toward reconciliation with the country's indigenous people.

The agreements include C$20 billion for potentially hundreds of thousands of First Nations children who were removed from their families, who did not get services or who experienced delays in receiving services. Another C$20 billion is to reform the system over the next five years.

The government said last month it was setting https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-setting-aside-c40-billion-compensate-indigenous-children-harm-2021-12-13 aside C$40 billion for compensation and reform but announced the details on Tuesday. The agreements come almost 15 years after the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society brought forward a human rights complaint.

The reform deal includes C$2,500 in preventive care per child and provisions for children in foster care to receive support beyond age 18.

Funding aimed at reform and preventive services should start flowing in April but these agreements are not yet final and they may not end the legal battle, said Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

"I see it as words on paper," she told Reuters.

"I judge victory when I can walk into a community and a child is able to say to me, 'My life is better than it was yesterday.' Nothing in these words actually changes children's lives until it's implemented."

Indigenous children are over-represented in foster care across Canada.

Canada's Human Rights Tribunal repeatedly found child and family services discriminated against First Nations children, in part by under-funding services on reserves so children were removed from their homes and taken off-reserve to get those services.

Canada admitted its systems were discriminatory but repeatedly fought orders for it to pay compensation and fund reforms, including in a federal court case it lost last year https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/court-rules-canada-must-compensate-indigenous-foster-children-discrimination-2021-09-29 and sought to appeal https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-appeal-decision-compensate-indigenous-children-harmed-by-discrimination-2021-10-29, and an attempt it announced last summer https://fncaringsociety.com/sites/default/files/agc_v_fncfcs_et_al_-_notice_of_application_sept_24_2021.pdf to overturn another tribunal decision ordering funding of capital assets and preventive services.

($1 = 1.2696 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Anna Mehler Paperny


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pEPIC Acquires Oversea Insurance Agency  Continues Expansion of its Specialty Offerings
SE
01:32pCanada reaches agreements to compensate indigenous children over discriminatory system
RE
01:30pOPEC+ decision reflects easing concern of oil surplus, Omicron risk
RE
01:30pLucid plans to enter European markets this year
RE
01:29pPanel finds Canada's practice of reserving dairy quotas 'inconsistent' with USMCA
RE
01:26pU.S. arrests suspect in Haiti presidential assassination, source says
RE
01:26pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
01:21pBritain will consider measures to abate energy bills, UK's Johnson says
RE
01:20pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
01:17pSoybeans, corn supported by South America dryness
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS