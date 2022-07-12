Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada regulator demands answers from Rogers for network outage

07/12/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.

Rogers needs to provide a detailed account as to "why" and "how" the outage happened, and what measures the company is putting in place to prevent future outages, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.

The company has until July 22 to provide its responses, after which the CRTC will decide what additional measures need to be taken.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17pBiden approval rating rises modestly from record low - Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
03:15pNine EU states reject Israeli 'terrorist' designation for Palestinian NGOs
RE
03:12pAsset managers charged in alleged $1.2 billion Venezuelan money laundering scheme, U.S. DOJ says
RE
03:02pFrench firms flag inflation turning point - central bank survey
RE
03:00pGlobal equities waver, oil falls amid recession fears
RE
03:00pFrench central bank business climate survey - fewer french firms…
RE
03:00pFrench central bank sees 0.25% q/q gdp growth in q2…
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.09% to Settle at $6.1630 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pTwo pig heart transplants succeed in brain-dead recipients
RE
02:56pU.S. Treasury diplomat nominee aims to curb China's lending influence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
4Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'a..
5Three Value stocks to watch out

HOT NEWS