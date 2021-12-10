Canada regulator maintains major banks' domestic stability buffer, cites risks

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said in a statement it was keeping the Domestic Stability Buffer at a record 2.50% of risk-weighted assets.

This "reflects OSFI's assessment that systemic vulnerabilities such as household indebtedness and housing-related asset imbalances remain elevated," it said.

"At the same time, near-term risks are moderate and stable on balance, the economic recovery is progressing and the financial resilience of Canada's largest banks continues to be robust," it continued.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)