A Canadian government official said on Saturday he is reviewing a decision by the country's labor board, after a surprise strike by WestJet Airlines mechanics led to 150 flight cancellations, impacting about 20,000 passengers.

Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement posted on X that a decision by the Canada Industrial Labor Board is "clearly inconsistent with my direction."

"I will be taking additional steps to protect the interests of the employer, the union and all Canadians traveling over this national holiday weekend," O'Regan said.

Seeking to avert a strike by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association union's roughly 680 members that work for Canada's second-largest carrier, O'Regan had asked the board to resolve the dispute through binding arbitration.

While the board on Friday ordered the contract to be finalized through arbitration, it added in an order that the "ministerial referral does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout."

Unions in North America have capitalized on tight labor markets to win hefty contracts at the bargaining table, with mainline pilots, autoworkers and others scoring big raises in 2023.

The union served strike notices to WestJet after 97% of its members voted to reject a tentative pay deal reached in May.

WestJet has said it is actively pursuing measures to minimize flight disruption, including asking for immediate action by the Canadian government.

"We know how painful this is for our guests and our people; however, we must start the immediate and safe parking of our aircraft,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer, in a statement on Friday.

The union said it was told by WestJet that the airline would not engage in further collective bargaining in Toronto, citing the government-imposed arbitration. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Diane Craft)