Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Agnico Eagle to buy Kirkland Lake Gold in near $11 billion stock deal

09/28/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A visitor speaks with a representative of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd at the PDAC annual conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is buying rival Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd in a stock deal valued at C$13.51 billion ($10.68 billion).

Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will receive 0.7935 of an Agnico Eagle common share for each stock they hold, the two companies said on Tuesday. The deal values each Kirkland share at C$50.63, or a discount of 9% to the stock's Monday close, according to Reuters' calculation.

Upon closing of the merger, Agnico is expected to have $2.3 billion of available liquidity, a mineral reserve base of 48 million ounces of gold (969 million tonnes at 1.53 grams per tonne) and a pipeline of development and exploration projects.

Agnico Eagle shareholders will own about 54% of the combined company, while those of Kirkland Lake will have a 46% ownership.

($1 = 1.2652 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.97% 1736.245 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. 3.36% 55.7 Delayed Quote.2.45%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.54% 1010.7128 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
SILVER -1.72% 22.2527 Delayed Quote.-14.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aBRITAIN BEGS DRIVERS : Don't fill old water bottles with fuel at gas stations
RE
07:50aMalaysia's glove industry appeals for foreign labour intake
RE
07:44aNasdaq futures tumble over 1% as surging bond yields hammer tech shares
RE
07:40aChina energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
RE
07:39aSterling falls to 10-week low vs dollar as U.S. yields surge
RE
07:39aToronto futures down as gold slides to 1-1/2 month low
RE
07:35aCanada's Agnico Eagle to buy Kirkland Lake Gold in near $11 billion stock deal
RE
07:31aBarilla, Unilever's Algida team up to sell ice cream, snacks
RE
07:30aAsian LNG prices set to spike more this winter on low inventories
RE
07:26aUK's Oxford Nanopore valued at nearly $5 billion after pricing IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2China Evergrande : Stocks down for third day, yields jump as markets pr..
3European shares drop to one-week lows on tech slide, China woes
4Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..
5ASMI expects next-gen chips to drive double-digit growth in core market..

HOT NEWS