Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Alberta forecasts much bigger 2022-23 budget surplus of C$13.2 bln

08/31/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian oil-producing province Alberta expects a budget surplus of C$13.2 billion ($10.1 billion) in the 2022-23 fiscal year, significantly higher than the C$511 million surplus estimated in its budget, helped by a boom in energy prices.

That more-than twenty-fold increase in Alberta's estimate is pegged on expectations of higher income from bitumen royalties, revenues from other resource and corporate taxes in the current fiscal year, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Alberta is Canada's largest oil-producing province and home to the oil sands, the world's third-largest crude reserves. Its economy is closely tied to oil prices , which have surged this year due to several factors including supply concerns, high inflation and recession risks.

The province now expects non-renewable resource revenue to be C$28.4 billion in the fiscal year, more than double its budget forecast. Total 2022-23 revenue is estimated to be C$75.9 billion.

($1 = 1.3092 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.44% 96.3 Delayed Quote.34.60%
WTI -2.16% 90.212 Delayed Quote.22.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pRussia's economy in July shrinks 4.3% year on year
RE
01:55pSudanese protester killed in latest round of Khartoum protests - medics
RE
01:53pU.s. doj likely to wait past election to reveal any trump charge…
RE
01:53pU.S. DOJ Likely To Wait Past Election To Reveal Any Trump Charges, If They Determine He Broke Laws - Bloomberg News, Citing Sources
RE
01:47pStates want Congress to shift authority to investigate airplane passenger complaints
RE
01:46pFuneral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to take place on Saturday -media reports
RE
01:44pMexico's main stock index tips into bear market
RE
01:44pOPEC+ cuts 2022 oil surplus forecast due to underproduction -sources
RE
01:44pPope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman
RE
01:40pUK long-run inflation expectations hit record 4.8% - Citi/YouGov
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
2NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies
3As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5BYD Co. Shares Slide After Warren Buffett's Stake Sale

HOT NEWS