Canada's Alberta forecasts much bigger 2022-23 budget surplus of C$13.2 bln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian oil-producing province Alberta
expects a budget surplus of C$13.2 billion ($10.1 billion) in
the 2022-23 fiscal year, significantly higher than the C$511
million surplus estimated in its budget, helped by a boom in
energy prices.
That more-than twenty-fold increase in Alberta's estimate is
pegged on expectations of higher income from bitumen royalties,
revenues from other resource and corporate taxes in the current
fiscal year, the provincial government said on Wednesday.
Alberta is Canada's largest oil-producing province and home
to the oil sands, the world's third-largest crude reserves. Its
economy is closely tied to oil prices , which have
surged this year due to several factors including supply
concerns, high inflation and recession risks.
The province now expects non-renewable resource revenue to
be C$28.4 billion in the fiscal year, more than double its
budget forecast. Total 2022-23 revenue is estimated to be C$75.9
billion.
($1 = 1.3092 Canadian dollars)
