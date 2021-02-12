Canada's Alberta providing another C$400 mln for oil and gas site cleanup

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main
oil-producing province Alberta said on Friday it will provide
another C$400 million in funding to clean up inactive oil and
gas wells, part of a program aimed at supporting oilfield
services jobs.
The funding is on top of C$400 million Alberta made
available for well cleanups last year, and comes from the
federal government's COVID-19 economic stimulus spending.
Canada has said it will invest C$1.7 billion to clean up
orphan and abandoned wells, helping maintain thousands of jobs.
The coronavirus pandemic battered fuel demand and sent oil
prices plummeting, pushing many producers and oilfield services
companies to the brink of collapse.
There are more than 94,000 inactive wells in Alberta, which
have prompted widespread concerns across the political spectrum
about environmental impacts and the cleanup cost.
"This money is going to the service sector to create jobs,
and at the same time it has the added benefit of site
remediation and environmental cleanup," Alberta Energy Minister
Sonya Savage told a news conference.
C$100 million of the funding will go toward cleaning up oil
and gas sites in First Nation and Metis communities. The
remaining C$300 million will go to oil and gas producers which
paid for well closure work in 2019 and 2020.
In total, Alberta expects to generate almost 5,300 jobs
through the abandoned well rehabilitation program.
The announcement comes a day after neighboring British
Columbia said it would make another C$50 million available for
its dormant well cleanup program.
(Reporting by Nia Williams
Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)