Canada's Alberta sees budget deficit narrowing to C$18 bln as oil prices recover

oil-producing province of Alberta on Thursday estimated its
2021/22 budget deficit will shrink to C$18.2 billion ($14.5
billion), as its economy starts to recover from the damage
wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Alberta's 2020/21 deficit stood at C$20.2 billion, compared
with a C$24.2 billion deficit projected in August, as recovering
crude oil prices help the province narrow its deficit.
Still, the deficit is larger than the historical trend,
reflecting the impact of pandemic spending.
Finance minister Travis Toews said Alberta will set aside
C$1.25 billion in contingency funding to fight COVID-19. The
province also plans to invest nearly C$21 billion over three
years in construction projects to create new jobs and support
economic recovery.
"It's become clear that even after we beat the pandemic
there will be a residual need for extra resources in
healthcare," Toews said in his budget address.
"Budget 2021 will provide funding...to ensure Albertans have
a competitive edge, as economies reopen, growth restarts and
opportunities reappear."
Alberta is the centre of Canada's fossil fuel industry, and
oil and gas revenues generate much of the province's economic
activity and government revenues. The energy industry was
battered last year by a collapse in global fuel demand due to
COVID-19, although commodity prices are picking up as vaccines
are rolled out globally.
Toews said Alberta's real gross domestic product would grow
4.8% in 2020, having contracted 7.8% last year.
The United Conservative Party government expects the
provincial economy to reach pre-COVID levels by 2022 and said
the deficit will shrink to C$11 billion in 2022/23 and C$8
billion in 2023/24.
Revenue for the 2021/22 fiscal year is estimated at C$43.7
billion, up from $42.3 billion in 2020/21. Total spending is
expected to be down slightly at C$61.9 billion, from C$62.5
billion in the previous fiscal year.
Alberta forecast U.S. crude prices to average $46 per
barrel in 2021/22.
