Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Alberta to end monthly oil production curbs in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 01:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

(Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta will lift curbs on crude production ahead of schedule at the start of December, as coronavirus-related shutdowns ease pipeline congestion, Energy Minister Sonya Savage said on Friday.

The move comes a month ahead of when the restrictions were set to end and at a time when the provincial economy is reeling under the impact of the pandemic.

Nearly 16% of the crude production in the province, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves, is currently offline, Savage said.

"Maintaining the stability and predictability of Alberta's resource sector is vital for investor confidence as we navigate the economic conditions brought on by the pandemic, the commodity price crisis and the need for pipelines," she said in a statement.

Alberta's previous New Democratic Party government imposed production limits last year to drain a glut of oil in storage that built up due to congested pipelines.

Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party government has since then steadily eased curtailments as inventories drained.

The curbs were set to expire on Dec. 31 but production had been coming in "well below" provincial limits, Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick said in a note. He forecast little change in Western Canada Select heavy crude oil prices.

Oil was headed for a weekly drop as demand concerns raised by surging coronavirus cases overshadowed the prospect of an extension to OPEC-led supply curbs.

Savage said on Friday that while the provincial government will extend its regulatory authority to curtail production through December 2021, it will not set production limits.

The province's oil output dropped by as much as 880,000 barrels a day, or 22%, at the peak of the production cuts in response to lower global fuel consumption, Savage had said last week.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Alistair Bell)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.70% 41.71 Delayed Quote.-36.82%
WTI -2.05% 39.76 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pSecond trump-biden debate averaged 55.2 million viewers across six networks, down from first debatae - cnn
RE
02:19pCovid-19 vaccine trial from astrazeneca, oxford can resume in u.s. - wsj
RE
02:09pCanada's Le Chateau to wind down operations on virus impact
RE
02:05pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
02:02pU.S. says AIG settles tax shelter lawsuit, forgoes over $400 mln tax credits
RE
01:59pAmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps
RE
01:58pInvestors' bold bets on Biden win pose market risk
RE
01:56pTHE PANDEMIC SHOPPING LIST : Dolls, detergent and campers
RE
01:55pU.S. housing market heats up ahead of election but not all feel the glow
RE
01:50pSEC UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE : CFTC-SEC Joint Meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group