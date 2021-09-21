Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

09/21/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Logo for Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canadian licensed cannabis producer, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Tuesday it will shut down a facility in Edmonton, Alberta, adding to the woes of the cash-strapped Canadian pot producer which has been reeling under the impact of the pandemic since last year.

The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario.

"We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the number of employees that would be impacted by the move.

On Monday, the Edmonton-based company also delayed https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-reschedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2021-investor-conference-call-and-related-year-end-informational-filings-to-monday-september-27-2021-301380831.html the announcement of its fourth-quarter earnings.

Aurora had announced staff reductions and plans to shut five facilities in June last year, hit by the pandemic's impact on the cash-strapped cannabis industry.

Canada legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018, but profits have remained elusive for most marijuana companies due to fewer-than-expected retail stores, cheaper rates on the black market and slow overseas growth.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -2.04% 0.24 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 0.00% 17.32 Delayed Quote.-44.70%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -0.55% 7.26 Delayed Quote.-17.42%
HEXO CORP. -7.31% 2.41 End-of-day quote.-34.69%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 0.68% 2.98 Delayed Quote.75.15%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 2.94% 0.175 Delayed Quote.-27.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pCanada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton
RE
05:43pStocks fail to rebound after Monday's sell-off
RE
05:34pUtilities Shares Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 87.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.01% to $1.1728 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.01% to $1.3659 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEntergy estimates repair costs of up to $2.6 bln from Hurricane Ida
RE
05:33pDollar Lost 0.17% to 109.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDogecoin Lost 3.68% to $0.202 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDraftKings courts UK's Entain with $22.4 billion offer as U.S. sports betting spurs deals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
3Universal Music dances to $55 billion in electric stock market debut
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound But -3-

HOT NEWS