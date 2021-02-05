Canada's COVID rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say industry officials

* Canada restricts inbound flights to just 4 airports
* Latest travel rules also hitting business trips-execs
* Business aviation group seeks exemption for essential
travel
* Trudeau eyeing ways to further strengthen land border with
U.S.
MONTREAL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's move to limit inbound
flights to four major airports as it seeks to curb the spread of
COVID-19 from leisure travel is spilling over to business trips
and fueling uncertainty which could delay economic recovery,
industry executives said.
Canada, which already has some of the world's toughest
travel and quarantine rules, plans to introduce restrictions
such as mandatory airport COVID-19 tests and hotel quarantines
for up to three days.
Directing flights to four airports -- Toronto, Montreal,
Calgary and Vancouver -- which started Thursday, has created
headaches for some companies in smaller cities.
Separately, the hotel quarantines, which were announced last
week but await the drafting of formal rules, are creating
uncertainty among essential business travelers who normally do
not have to self-isolate.
"This kind of approach with business travel is going to
hamper our efforts to rebound," said Anthony Norejko, president
of the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that
Canada was looking at ways to further strengthen its land border
with the United States, which has been shut to non-essential
travel for almost a year, but gave no details.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told a separate briefing
that "commercial truckers will remain exempt to ensure that
supply chains, essential services and support for critical
infrastructure are not adversely affected."
The CBAA has asked Transport Canada to exempt certain
corporate aircraft operators flying for essential business to
smaller Canadian cities from having to land at a major airport
like Toronto due to the extra costs and time.
"We understand that the new requirements can create
inconveniences and frustration for some travelers, but we are
putting in place those requirements to protect the health of all
Canadians," Transport Canada said.
NINE-HOUR DRIVE
Manitoba hog processor HyLife last week grounded flights to
Minnesota, where it owns a plant, opting instead for the
nine-hour drive each way, said Chief Executive Officer Grant
Lazaruk.
Lazaruk said the company still doesn’t know all the
implications of the new rules, but said it would make little
sense to fly between Minnesota and Winnipeg via Calgary.
One Canada-based charter service executive said on condition
of anonymity that his traffic, already down about 30% due to the
pandemic, has dived 70% on an annual basis since the
announcement of new government requirements.
"Business travel is dead," he said.
Matt Poirier, director, trade policy for Canadian
Manufacturers & Exporters, said his members are concerned by the
lack of clear rules, especially because border agents have some
discretion in determining whether a traveler is considered
essential.
They are waiting for formal details from Canada on the new
testing and hotel quarantine requirements.
"There is hesitation to travel, even though they have an
exemption," Poirier said.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg; additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa
editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)