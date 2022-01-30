Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Calvalley says it suspended oil operations in Yemen's Hadramout

01/30/2022 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADEN (Reuters) - Canada's Calvalley Petroleum has suspended its operations and exploration in Yemen's Hadramout province due to deteriorating security conditions after having resumed activities in the war-torn country in mid-2019, the company said.

It confirmed a Jan. 17 notice to staff and contractors, seen by Reuters, announcing suspension of activities in block 9, citing production and transportation disruption since Dec. 14 from checkpoints outside the company's gate and road blocks.

"The company will not be resuming its production and development operations until solutions are found to the deteriorating security conditions," the firm said in an emailed response to Reuters last week.

Tribal members in Hadramout in South Yemen had blocked roads in protest over several issues including power outages, unpaid public sector wages and the province's share of oil sales, according to a Jan. 25 letter by local authorities on Facebook.

Hadramout is under control of the internationally recognised government that is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in March 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that now largely controls the north.

Yemen had been pumping some 127,000 barrels per day (bpd) but the war choked energy output, which now stands at some 60,000 bpd, according to government data.

Like other international oil firms, Calvalley shut down work in 2015, but it resumed production in July 2019 in block 9, where it has a 50% interest, at 3,500 bpd, with output rising to 6,700 bpd in November 2021, it said.

It launched a 3D seismic programme for new exploration prospects in block 9, which contains total proven and probable reserves of around 42.2 million barrels, according to the firm.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Reyam Mokhashef, Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 90.67 Delayed Quote.15.60%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.40% 301.71 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
WTI -0.11% 87.244 Delayed Quote.15.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12aGerman finmin backs early end to green energy levy
RE
06:37aUK plans to broaden scope of sanctions it could apply to Russia -Truss
RE
06:37aUK plans to broaden scope of sanctions it could apply to Russia -Truss
RE
06:31aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF GHANA : Government to Support Entrepreneurs to Grow and Expand Businesses through Youstart
PU
06:09aPolice arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown - media
RE
06:04aRussia to challenge NATO on security pledge - Lavrov
RE
06:01aRussia to challenge NATO on security pledge - Lavrov
RE
06:01aसूचना नं ११/२०७८-७९ : हायर पर्चेज कर्जा दिने कम्पनीलाई स्वीकृति दिने नीतिगत एवं प्रकृया
PU
05:46aEcuador oil pipeline ruptures in the Amazon
RE
05:42aTaiwan VP meets U.S. house speaker as ends overseas trip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
2Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
3U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor
4German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
5China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project

HOT NEWS