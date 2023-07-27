July 27 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a 64% fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower oil prices and wildfires in Canada's main oil producing province Alberta which forced producers to curtail production.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a net income of C$866 million ($657.41 million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with C$2.43 billion, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3173 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)