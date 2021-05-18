Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure, CEO says

05/18/2021 | 02:30pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's Centerra Gold is taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, Chief Executive Scott Perry said on Tuesday, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company's Kumtor gold mine.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted Monday to seize control of the gold mine, the country's largest, after Centerra said it would take the government to an international court.

"Rest assured that we're taking all measures possible to ensure that we're protecting the rights of the organization and the rights of our shareholders," Perry said on a conference call with analysts.

A Kyrgyzstan court this month imposed a $3.1 billion fine on Centerra's Kumtor Gold Company after ruling that it had breached environmental laws by placing waste rock on glaciers. Centerra disputes the charges.

Canada expressed disappointment after Monday's vote and said the move could jeopardize foreign investment in the Central Asian country.

Late on Monday, Centerra also placed restrictions on the sale of shares held by state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, which owns a roughly 26% stake in Centerra. The Canadian mining company said it accepted the resignation of Kyrgyzaltyn nominee Tengiz Bolturuk from the board with immediate effect.

The company finished the latest quarter with $823 million in cash with as much as 99% held outside of Kyrgyzstan, Perry said, adding that Centerra is "no longer in control" of Kumtor.

Kyrgyzstan has a long history of disputes with Centerra Gold over how to share profits from the former Soviet republic's biggest industrial enterprise.

The latest stand-off began shortly after Sadyr Japarov came to power in Bishkek following violent riots last October.

Last year, the mine produced more than 556,000 ounces of gold.

(Reporting by Jeff LewisEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)

By Jeff Lewis


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35aWall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat
RE
09:33aSiemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
RE
09:32aWall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat
RE
09:30aU.S. housing starts drop sharply; building permits rise modestly
RE
09:30aCanada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure, CEO says
RE
09:30aChina bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business
RE
09:30aChina bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business
RE
09:26aS.Africa hits shale gas pockets in Karoo, says energy minister
RE
09:23aRussia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken
RE
09:22aBritain's M&S promotes food and strategy bosses in top team shake-up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..
4Siemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
5Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in South Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

HOT NEWS