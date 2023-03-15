By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts jumped in February, reversing some of the previous month's sharp drop thanks to a strong increase in construction of multifamily homes.

Housing starts across Canada came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 243,959 units for the month, a 13% rise from the month before, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Wednesday.

Market expectations were for starts to come in at 220,000, according to TD Securities, after January's housing starts marked the weakest level of residential construction since September 2020.

Still, the trend measure--a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts--declined 2% to 259,830 units in February, Canada's national housing agency said.

Urban starts of multi-family units, such as condominiums and row houses, climbed 18% from the month before to 173,745 units, while starts for single detached units rose 8% to 48,918 units.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 0839ET