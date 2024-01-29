(Reuters) - Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear said on Monday it would hold an annual and special shareholder meeting on May 28 amid investor pressure to replace a majority of its board members and reinstate Glen Chamandy as CEO.

The date of the meeting was set after a requisition by activist investor Browning West, which expanded its list of board candidates to eight from five and requested a special meeting to be "held without delay" to reconstitute the board to bring Chamandy back as CEO.

The company said its board constituted a special committee to look into the request for a special meeting by Browning West and agreed with the committee's recommendation to set up the meeting.

Gildan also said it would let Browning West meet new CEO Vince Tyra and requested a meeting with the investor's nominees.

Browning West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)