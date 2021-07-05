OTTAWA, July 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kongers in Canada are
banding together to help the latest wave of immigrants fleeing
Beijing's tightening grip on their city.
Networks across the country, some descended from groups set
up after China's crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in
1989, are offering new arrivals everything from jobs and
accommodation to legal and mental health services and even car
rides to the grocery store.
"We are in a battle. These are my comrades, people who share
the same values," one 38-year-old who asked to be identified
only as Ho told Reuters. "Who is going to provide that helping
hand if I'm not going to?"
Ho runs a cooking school near Toronto, and said he hired a
former aide to a Hong Kong democratic politician to promote his
business online, and recently took on a new kitchen assistant
who took part in the city's 2019 pro-democracy protests.
Ho, who came to Canada as a teenager before Britain handed
Hong Kong back to China in 1997, is just one person helping
the network of support groups that have been formed in Toronto,
Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton in the past two years.
Immigrants looking after each other is not unique. But
people in Canada, which has one of the world's biggest overseas
concentrations of people from Hong Kong, told Reuters the
situation is urgent because many of the people they are seeking
to help fear they will be arrested for taking part in past
protests and may not be able to afford professional help to
resettle overseas.
"It's my natural duty," said Ho, who asked not to be
identified by his full name, and did not name his new employees,
for fear of problems with Hong Kong authorities. "If I was in
Hong Kong, I would be in a desperate position. If there was a
helping hand, I would hold onto it."
Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong
Kong a year ago, outlawing a wide range of political activities
and effectively putting an end to public protests. Many
pro-democracy activists and politicians, including prominent
Beijing critics Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai, have been arrested
under the new law or for protest-related offences. Many people
have already left the territory.
The Hong Kong government and China say the law was necessary
to restore stability after the sometimes violent protests of
2019, and that it preserves freedoms guaranteed by Beijing after
Britain handed Hong Kong back to China.
"The Hong Kong national security law upholds the rights and
freedoms of Hong Kong people," said a spokesperson for Hong
Kong's Security Bureau. "Any law enforcement actions taken by
Hong Kong law enforcement agencies are based on evidence,
strictly according to the law, for the acts of the persons or
entities concerned."
CANADIAN 'PARENTS'
Britain and Canada are two of the most popular destinations
for people leaving Hong Kong after the imposition of the
national security law.
Some 34,000 people applied to live in Britain in the first
two months after the country introduced a new fast-track to
residency for Hong Kongers earlier this year, according to the
Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, citing
government data.
About a fifth of that number applied for temporary and
permanent residency in Canada in the first four months of this
year, according to the government. The total number of Hong
Kongers going to Canada is likely larger but hard to track as
many already hold Canadian passports from earlier waves of
emigration.
Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers moved there in the
1980s and 1990s for fear they would lose wealth and property, or
much of their freedom, after Communist Party-ruled China took
back control of the city.
But the city prospered and retained freedoms unavailable in
mainland China, so many Hong Kongers returned home, or kept a
foot in each country. The latest wave of emigration looks more
likely to be permanent, as China stamps its authority on Hong
Kong.
Canada loosened its restrictions on admitting Hong Kongers
after the imposition of the national security law last year. It
set up a new work visa programme aimed chiefly at young Hong
Kongers with a degree or diploma from a post-secondary
institution in the last five years, along with two pathways to
permanent residency for Hong Kongers in Canada who have recently
worked or completed post-secondary studies in the country.
The new coronavirus has complicated matters for new
arrivals. Under Canada's latest travel restrictions, even those
who have obtained permission to live and work in Canada through
the new programme are only allowed to enter the country if they
have a job offer.
That is where the support network comes in. The Toronto Hong
Kong Parent Group has so far assisted 40 people, half of whom
have already received three-year permits, according to Eric Li,
co-founder of the group and former president of the Canada-Hong
Kong Link, a rights advocacy organisation established in 1997.
Li said the group has encouraged 20 employers to offer jobs
to people arriving from Hong Kong, including Ho's cooking
school, restaurants, a construction company, a travel agency,
and a family who hired a Cantonese tutor for their children.
The Toronto group also has interpreters, lawyers and
psychotherapists on hand to help new arrivals and has 10
rooms it can provide as free, temporary accommodation. The rooms
are in the members' or their friends' homes.
Volunteers in Calgary said they have helped at least 29
asylum seekers, picking many up from the airport and driving
them to doctors' offices, grocery stores and banks.
STEPPING STONE
Canada has long had one of the largest populations of
overseas Hong Kongers, some of whom came together in 2019 to
hold rallies in solidarity with the protests back home.
Many of the new groups can trace their roots to activist
organisations that formed in response to Beijing's crackdown on
pro-democracy protesters in and around Tiananmen Square in 1989,
or the 1997 handover. The groups already have contacts with
social agencies, such as Community Family Services of Ontario or
the York Support Services Network, or with churches and
professionals willing to help.
The Vancouver Parent Group, supported by the Vancouver
Society in Support of Democratic Movement that formed in 1989,
has raised more than C$80,000 ($65,963) to help Hong Kong
protesters settling in Canada with living costs and legal fees.
Vancouver "parents" show new arrivals how to navigate public
transport or get a library card, and organise donations of
winter clothing or kitchenware, according to Ken Tung, one of
the volunteers.
Tung said their aim is to "give them a stepping stone to
move on."
Alison, a protester who left Hong Kong last year after many
of her friends there were arrested for taking part in protests,
was one of those helped by the Calgary group.
Along with a few other new arrivals, she launched the
Soteria Institute, named after the Greek goddess of safety and
salvation, to offer free, weekly, online English lessons,
resume-writing workshops and emotional support.
"We understand what they're experiencing," said Alison, who
asked to be identified by only one name. "We try to use our
experience to help out more Hong Kong exiles."
