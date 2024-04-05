TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at its fastest pace in one year in March as a measure of employment climbed, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 57.5 from 53.9 in February, posting its highest level since March 2023.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 55.4 from 50.8 in February, while the prices paid index was at 57.9, dipping from 60.4.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 63.0 from 56.3.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)