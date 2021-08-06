Log in
Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity growing at slowest pace in 6 months

08/06/2021 | 10:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A construction crane is seen above Brookfield's Bay Adelaide North in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in July, as a measure of employment declined and supplier deliveries slowed, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to its lowest since January at 56.4 from 71.9 in June.

The Ivey PMI measures the month-to-month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers in the public and private sectors from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The gauge of employment fell to an adjusted 62.1 from 69.6 in June, while the supplier deliveries index was down at 31.1 from 37.9.

The unadjusted PMI declined to 59.8 from 67.7.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
