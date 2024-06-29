WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Saturday he was reviewing a decision made by the country's industrial relations board to refer a dispute between WestJet Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) for binding arbitration.

"I am reviewing the Board's decision, which is clearly inconsistent with my direction to the Board," O'Regan said in a statement posted on X. "I will be taking additional steps to protect the interests of the employer, the union and all Canadians traveling over this national holiday weekend." (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Tomasz Janowski)