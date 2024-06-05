By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian productivity declined in the first quarter, or the sixth quarterly drop during a two-year timeframe, highlighting a major drag on the country's economic performance.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday labor productivity fell 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the January-to-March period, following a 0.2% rise in the previous quarter. Hours worked increased 0.4% in the first quarter, which outpaced the 0.1% advance in output from Canadian businesses. On a one-year basis, productivity fell 0.9%, and declined 2.8% from the first quarter of 2022.

The lackluster productivity results underscore Canada's growth problem, Royal Bank of Canada economists said in a report this week. "Our economy is now smaller than it was in 2019 when adjusted for inflation and immigration, and pretty much in the same place it was a decade ago," the Royal Bank report said.

The bank's economists add Canada is now 30% less productive than the U.S. and closer to lower-income states like Alabama in terms of economic performance than tech-rich California or New York. In the first quarter, U.S. labor productivity jumped 1%.

The Statistics Canada report indicated half of the 16 industry sectors recorded lower productivity. The data also indicated that unit labor costs in Canada climbed 1.3%.

The Bank of Canada cut its main policy rate on Wednesday by a quarter point, to 4.75%, even though wage gains are elevated but appear to be moderating. The central bank has warned that the pace of wage gains--3% annually--might add to inflationary pressures unless there are improvements in productivity.

In March, the central bank's No. 2 official, Carolyn Rogers, said dismal productivity in Canada had reached emergency status, and that this needed to be reversed to help the economy guard against future bouts of inflation.

