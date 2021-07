The company's revenue rose to C$12.49 billion ($9.94 billion) in the second quarter from C$11.96 billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of C$12.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2569 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)