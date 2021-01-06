Canada's Suncor restarts Fort Hills oil sands mining operations
01/06/2021 | 02:58pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy has restarted operations at its Fort Hills oil sands mine in northern Alberta, a Suncor spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after operations were halted last week following the deaths of two workers in a vehicle collision.
"We have started a slow and safe restart at our Fort Hills operation and are prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our people through this process," spokeswoman Lauren King said in an email.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)