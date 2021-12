Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* CANADA'S TRANS MOUNTAIN SAYS PIPELINE WAS SAFELY RESTARTED TODAY

* CANADA'S TRANS MOUNTAIN SAYS WILL MONITOR THE LINE ON THE GROUND, BY AIR AND THROUGH OUR TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS OPERATED BY CONTROL CENTRE

* TRANS MOUNTAIN SAYS RESTART COMES AFTER COMPLETION OF NECESSARY ASSESSMENTS, REPAIRS, OF PROTECTIVE EARTHWORKS NEEDED FOR PIPELINE TO BE RETURNED TO SERVICE

* TRANS MOUNTAIN SAYS OVER THE COMING WEEKS TRANS MOUNTAIN WILL CONTINUE WITH ADDITIONAL EMERGENCY WORK