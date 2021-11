Canada's Trans Mountain Still Days Away From Restarting The Pipeline At Reduced Capacity - Statement

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Trans Mountain:

* CANADA'S TRANS MOUNTAIN CONTINUES WITH REINFORCEMENT OF BERMS AND IMPROVEMENTS TO GROUND ACCESS; WEATHER CONTINUES TO IMPACT PROGRESS TOWARDS RESTART

* CANADA'S TRANS MOUNTAIN SAYS STILL DAYS AWAY FROM RESTARTING THE PIPELINE AT A REDUCED CAPACITY - STATEMENT

* CANADA'S TRANS MOUNTAIN SAYS AFTER INITIAL START-UP, A SUSTAINED EFFORT WILL CONTINUE TO RETURN SYSTEM TO ITS FULL CAPACITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* CANADA'S TRANS MOUNTAIN SAYS WORK WAS INTERRUPTED AT SOME SITES ON SUNDAY NOVEMBER 28, 2021 DUE TO HIGH WATER OR LACK OF ACCESS