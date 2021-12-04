Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline to restart on Sunday

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline will
restart operations on Sunday, weeks after shutting down during a
record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia that washed out
road and railways, Trans Mountain Corp said in a
statement on Saturday.
The pipeline, owned by the Canadian government and which was
closed as a precaution, ships 300,000 barrels a day of crude oil
and refined products from Alberta to the Pacific Coast.
Trans Mountain said that throughout the shutdown, the
pipeline was safe and there was "no indication of any product
release or serious damage to the pipe."
The pipeline will restart on Sunday during daylight hours,
after final repair work and assessments.
The operator said on Monday it was "still days away" from
restarting the key oil pipeline at a reduced capacity as heavy
rains continued to impede restoration efforts.
Heavy rains and flooding are causing widespread disruption
across Canada's westernmost province. Landslides have trapped
people in vehicles on highways, and the entire town of Merritt,
with a population of 7,000 people, has been ordered to evacuate.
Trans Mountain is a key oil export route and nearly
two-thirds of its volumes in the first half of 2021 were light
oil deliveries heading to U.S. refineries, said IHS Market Vice
President Kevin Birn, citing Canada Energy Regulator data.
(Reporting by Juby Babu and Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru and
Nia Williams in Calgary; editing by Jonathan Oatis)